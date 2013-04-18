New Issue- China Datang prices 2.5 bln Renminbi 2016 bond

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China Datang Corp
Issue Amount 2.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date April 25, 2016
Coupon 3.6 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CICC, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & ICBC
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
