#Credit Markets
April 18, 2013 / 4:57 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-L-Bank prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttenberg

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price 99.933

Reoffer price 99.933

ISIN DE000A1C9ZR3

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Issue price 99.873

Reoffer price 99.873

ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

