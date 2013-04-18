New Issue-L-Bank prices dual tranche deal

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Guarantor State of Baden-Wurttenberg

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price 99.933

Reoffer price 99.933

ISIN DE000A1C9ZR3

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6bp

Issue price 99.873

Reoffer price 99.873

ISIN DE000A1C9ZS1

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

