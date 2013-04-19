New Issue- NWB Bank prices $700 mln 2014 FRN

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NRW Bank)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date October 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Reg S ISIN XS0921844121

144A ISIN US63983TAG04

