New Issue- NWB Bank prices $700 mln 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- NWB Bank prices $700 mln 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank

(NRW Bank)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date October 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Reg S ISIN XS0921844121

144A ISIN US63983TAG04

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
