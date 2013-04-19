New Issue-Wind Acquisition prices dual tranche deal

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Wind Acquisition Finance SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $550 million

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 6.5 pct

Spread 538 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct March 2020 UST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Regs ISIN USL97437AH77

144A ISIN US97314XAJ37

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 525bp

Issue price Par

Denoms (K) 100-1

Regs ISIN XS0922256580

144A ISIN XS0922261820

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, SG CIB, UBS &

Unicredit

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New York

