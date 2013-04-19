New Issue- Bell AG prices 175 mln sfr 2022 bond

April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bell AG

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss frans

Maturity Date May 16, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.629

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB, Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0212267337

