New Issue- Pshypo adds dual tranche deal

April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 13, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.162
Notes The issue size will total 429 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 260 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2023
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 101.648
Notes The issue size will total 518 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Common terms
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
