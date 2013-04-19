New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 bond

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 105.682

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0773059042

