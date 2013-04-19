New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln SEK to 2019 bond

April 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 23, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 105.682
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 2.1 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.