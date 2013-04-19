New Issue- Minmetals prices dual tranche deal

April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Minmetals Land Capital Limited
Guarantor Minmetals Land Limited
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 5.5 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2023
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 6.5 pct
Common terms
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, UBS, HSBC,
Morgan Stanley & Bank of China
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.