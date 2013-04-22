New Issue-Daegu Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Daegu Bank Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 29, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.986
Reoffer price 99.986
Yield 2.253 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
