New Issue-Daegu Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daegu Bank Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date April 29, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.986

Reoffer price 99.986

Yield 2.253 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue