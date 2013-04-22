New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.782
Reoffer yield 1.796 pct
Spread 102 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.4bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL #165
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nykredit & Unicredit
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Danish
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
