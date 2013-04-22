FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 02, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.782

Reoffer yield 1.796 pct

Spread 102 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.4bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL #165

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nykredit & Unicredit

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Danish

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN LU0921853205

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
