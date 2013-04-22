New Issue-Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 02, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.782

Reoffer yield 1.796 pct

Spread 102 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 149.4bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL #165

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Nykredit & Unicredit

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Danish

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN LU0921853205

