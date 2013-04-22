FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
April 22, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Anglo Amercian Capital PLC

Guarantor Anglo American PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2021

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 99.379

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 2.587 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

170.1bp over the 3.25 pct July 2021

DBR

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, LLoyds &

Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0923361827

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

