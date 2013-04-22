New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Anglo Amercian Capital PLC

Guarantor Anglo American PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2021

Coupon 2.250 pct

Issue price 99.379

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 2.587 pct

Spread 133 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

170.1bp over the 3.25 pct July 2021

DBR

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, LLoyds &

Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0923361827

