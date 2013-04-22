New Issue-Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Anglo Amercian Capital PLC
Guarantor Anglo American PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2021
Coupon 2.250 pct
Issue price 99.379
Reoffer price 99.379
Yield 2.587 pct
Spread 133 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
170.1bp over the 3.25 pct July 2021
Payment Date April 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, LLoyds &
Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue