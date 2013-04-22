New Issue-EFSF adds 2.0 bln euros to 2020 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.599
Reoffer price 101.599
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & DZ Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion
euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.