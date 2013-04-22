New Issue-Rallye adds 150 mln euros to 2018 bond

April 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Rallye SA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 106.038

Reoffer price 106.038

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.8bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CA-CAIB, CM-CIC, ING,Rabobank & Santander GBM

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 300 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0001337872

Data supplied by International Insider.