New Issue-Indesit prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Indesit prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Indesit Company SPA

Guarantor Indesit Company Luxembourg SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2018

Coupon 4.50 pct

Issue price 99.453

Reoffer price 99.453

Spread 385.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 432.5

bp over the 0.5 pct Feb 2018 OBL#165

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC &

Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0923605470

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
