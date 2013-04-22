New Issue-Indesit prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond

April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Indesit Company SPA
Guarantor Indesit Company Luxembourg SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 26, 2018
Coupon 4.50 pct
Issue price 99.453
Reoffer price 99.453
Spread 385.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 432.5
bp over the 0.5 pct Feb 2018 OBL#165
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC &
Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
