New Issue-Unedic prices 1.5 bln euro 2016 bond

April 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unedic
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 29, 2016
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.751
Reoffer price 99.751
Reoffer yield 0.459 pct
Spread Minus 1.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 15 bp
Over the 3.25 pct April 2016 FRTR
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Citi, Deutsche
Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.