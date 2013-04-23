FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.26

Reoffer price 100.26

Yield 1.465 pct

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000BLB03Z9

