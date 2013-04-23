FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FADE prices 1.8 bln euro 2016 bond
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
April 23, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-FADE prices 1.8 bln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fondo De Amortizaction Del Deficit Electrico

(FADE)

Issue Amount 1.8 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2016

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Spread 235.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp

over the interpolated mid-yield level of

July 2016 & October 2016 SPGB

Payment Date May 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Santander GBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spain

ISIN ES0378641163

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
