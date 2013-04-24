New Issue-Courts Asia prices S$125 mln 2016 bond

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Courts Asia Limited

Issue Amount S$125 million

Maturity Date May 2, 2016

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 4.75 pct

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore Law

