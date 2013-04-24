New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 200 mln stg 2016 FRN

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date May 2, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 35bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0924112658

Data supplied by International Insider.