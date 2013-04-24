New Issue-BHP Billiton prices 750 mln euro 2033 bond

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Limited

Guarantor BHP Billiton Limited

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 29, 2033

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 98.543

Reoffer price 98.543

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.5bp

over the 5.5 pct 2031 Bund

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0924998809

