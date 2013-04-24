New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln SEK to 2016 bond

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 12, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 107.802

Payment Date May 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct (selling 1.625 pct & m&u 0.25 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.5 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0605525764

