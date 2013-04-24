New Issue-Wendel SA adds dual tranche deal

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Wendel SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 20, 2018
Coupon 6.75 pct
Reoffer price 113.292
Reoffer yield 3.768 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price 109.779
Reoffer yield 4.098 pct
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
Common terms
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CM CIC, HSBC, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French law
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.