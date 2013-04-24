New Issue-Wendel SA adds dual tranche deal

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Wendel SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2018

Coupon 6.75 pct

Reoffer price 113.292

Reoffer yield 3.768 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011483932

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 109.779

Reoffer yield 4.098 pct

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011483940

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CM CIC, HSBC, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BB+ (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French law

