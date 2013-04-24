New Issue- KEXIM prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.774
Yield 2.035 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Standard Chartered Bank & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
