New Issue- KEXIM prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea

(KEXIM)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.774

Yield 2.035 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Standard Chartered Bank & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0925003732

