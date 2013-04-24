New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2014 bond

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 3, 2014

Coupon 0.283 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread Minus 5 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

