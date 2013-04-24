FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2014 bond
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2013 / 3:07 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 3, 2014

Coupon 0.283 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread Minus 5 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Germany

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
