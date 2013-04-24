FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN
April 24, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

April 24 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date November 09, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 37.5bp

Issue price 100.706

Reoffer price 100.706

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $700 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0925016049

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

