New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date November 09, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 37.5bp

Issue price 100.706

Reoffer price 100.706

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $700 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0925016049

