New Issue-NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme

The issue size will total $900 million

when fungible

144A ISIN US63983TAG04

Regs ISIN XS0921844121

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
