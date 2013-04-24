New Issue-NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Note programme
The issue size will total $900 million
when fungible
Regs ISIN XS0921844121