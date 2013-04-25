New Issue- Raffles Education prices S$50 mln 2018 bond

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Raffles Education Corp Ltd

Issue Amount S$50 million

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 5.9 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UOB

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.