New Issue- Raffles Education prices S$50 mln 2018 bond

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Raffles Education Corp Ltd
Issue Amount S$50 million
Maturity Date May 3, 2018
Coupon 5.9 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UOB
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
