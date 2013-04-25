New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln SEK to 2016 bond

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 107.973
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.65 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.