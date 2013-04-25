FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Xinyuan Real Estate prices $200 mln 2018 bond
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Xinyuan Real Estate prices $200 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 03, 2018

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.25 pct

Payment Date May 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America

Merrill Lynch & ICBC International

Ratings B+ (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
