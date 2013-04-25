FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 60 mln sfr to 2028 bond
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- EIB adds 60 mln sfr to 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2028

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.464

Reoffer price 99.514

Yield 1.41 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & SVR

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 160 million Swiss francs

when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
