New Issue- Jyske Bank adds 100 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Jyske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 3, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Payment Date May 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 400 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN XS0924992273

