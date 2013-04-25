New Issue-GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 03, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp
over the OBL#163
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &
Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue