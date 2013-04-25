New Issue-Nestle Finance prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle S.A
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 04, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.953
Reoffer Yield 1.257 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65.8bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan, Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
