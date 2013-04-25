New Issue-Nestle Finance prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 04, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.953

Reoffer Yield 1.257 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65.8bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan, Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

