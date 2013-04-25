New Issue- Swedbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.386
Reoffer price 99.386
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.8bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBr
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, LBBW, RBS, Societe Generale CIB
& Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
