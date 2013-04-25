FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Swedbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
April 25, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Swedbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.386

Reoffer price 99.386

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.8bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBr

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, LBBW, RBS, Societe Generale CIB

& Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0925525510

