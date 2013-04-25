FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- NRW.Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0925581265

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
