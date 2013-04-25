FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds NZ$50 mln to 2020 bond
April 25, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Rentenbank adds NZ$50 mln to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date October 08, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 101.3327

Yield 4.164 pct

Payment Date May 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Austraclear NZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total NZ$125

when fungible

ISIN NZLRBDT007C5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
