New Issue-AFDB adds $500 mln to 2018 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.512

Reoffer price 100.512

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $2.175 billion

When fungible

ISIN US00828EAU38

