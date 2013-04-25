New Issue-LVMH prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.473
Reoffer price 99.473
Reoffer yield 1.334 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.4bp
over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley &
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.