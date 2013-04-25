FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LVMH prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-LVMH prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

(LVMH)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Reoffer yield 1.334 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.4bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan Stanley &

SG CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011485051

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
