New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 2, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.805
Reoffer price 99.805
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.7bp
Over the 1.5 pct due 2023 DBR
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
& Wells Fargo Securities Int‘l
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
