New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond
April 25, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Wells Fargo & Co prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.805

Reoffer price 99.805

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 103.7bp

Over the 1.5 pct due 2023 DBR

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

& Wells Fargo Securities Int‘l

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0925599556

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
