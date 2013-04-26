FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Banco De Chile prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Banco De Chile prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banco De Chile, Santiago

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.694

Reoffer price 100.194

Yield 1.085 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99.7bp

over Govt

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0212771601

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.