New Issue- Banco De Chile prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banco De Chile, Santiago
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 23, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.694
Reoffer price 100.194
Yield 1.085 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99.7bp
over Govt
Payment Date May 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
Data supplied by International Insider.