New Issue- Banco De Chile prices 200 mln sfr 2018 bond

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banco De Chile, Santiago

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 23, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.694

Reoffer price 100.194

Yield 1.085 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99.7bp

over Govt

Payment Date May 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0212771601

