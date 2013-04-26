New Issue- APRR prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 87bp
Reoffer price 99.995
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 87bp
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds, Mediobanca, Mitsubishi,
Natixis, CM CIC & ING
Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue