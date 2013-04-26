FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- APRR prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Market News
April 26, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- APRR prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Societe des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone

(APRR)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 87bp

Reoffer price 99.995

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 87bp

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds, Mediobanca, Mitsubishi,

Natixis, CM CIC & ING

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011485275

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

