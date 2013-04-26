New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

April 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 4, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.650
Reoffer price 100.250
Yield 4.916 pct
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMOrgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 325 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.