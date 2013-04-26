New Issue-Klovern adds 500 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Klovern AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 19, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 400bp
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion swedish crown
When fungible
