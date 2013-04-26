FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Klovern adds 500 mln SEK to 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Klovern adds 500 mln SEK to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Klovern AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 19, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 400bp

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0004868453

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
