New Issue- LF Hypotek prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

(LF Hypotek)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.439

Reoffer price 99.439

Yield 1.209 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, LBBW, RBS

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0926822189

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.