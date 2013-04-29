New Issue- LF Hypotek prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
(LF Hypotek)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.439
Reoffer price 99.439
Yield 1.209 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, LBBW, RBS
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
