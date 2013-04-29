New Issue- Bankinter adds 500 mln euros to 2016 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101.65

Reoffer price 101.65

Yield 2.211 pct

Spread 172 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing CNMV

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN ES0413679269

