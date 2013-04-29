FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Casino adds dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Casino adds dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date August 6, 2019

Coupon 3.157 pct

Issue price 106.788

Yield 1.99 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011301480

Temporary ISIN FR0011486638

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2023

Coupon 3.111 pct

Issue price 104.391

Yield 2.788 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN FR0011400571

Temporary ISIN FR0011486646

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
