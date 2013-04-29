New Issue- Casino adds dual tranche deal

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date August 6, 2019
Coupon 3.157 pct
Issue price 106.788
Yield 1.99 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011486638
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2023
Coupon 3.111 pct
Issue price 104.391
Yield 2.788 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011486646
Common terms
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.