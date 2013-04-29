FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 106.788

Reoffer price 106.788

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBS, Scotia &

TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0602217159

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
