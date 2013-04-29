FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-JP Morgan prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower JP Morgan Chase & Co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 3, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35 bp

Reoffer price 99.849

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40 bp

Payment Date May 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN, CBA, DZ Bank, Erste, ING & WBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0926823070

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
