New Issue-JP Morgan prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 FRN

Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower JP Morgan Chase & Co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 3, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35 bp
Reoffer price 99.849
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 40 bp
Payment Date May 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, CBA, DZ Bank, Erste, ING & WBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
