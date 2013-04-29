New Issue- Batelco prices $650 mln 2020 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited
Guarantor Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C.
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date May 1, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.45
Reoffer yield 4.342 pct
Spread 325 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct April 2020 UST
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Citigroup
Ratings BBB- (S&P) &
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.