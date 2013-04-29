FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Batelco prices $650 mln 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Batelco prices $650 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Batelco International Finance No. 1 Limited

Guarantor Bahrain Telecommunications Company B.S.C.

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date May 1, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.45

Reoffer yield 4.342 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct April 2020 UST

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Citigroup

Ratings BBB- (S&P) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
