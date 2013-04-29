New Issue-IGD prices 144.9 mln euro 2017 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di
Investimento Immobiliare Quotata S.p.A (IGD)
Issue Amount 144.9 million euro
Maturity Date May 7, 2017
Coupon 4.335 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.335 pct
Spread 417.2 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL
Payment Date May 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI & BNP Paribas
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.