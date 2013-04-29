New Issue-IGD prices 144.9 mln euro 2017 bond

April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa di

Investimento Immobiliare Quotata S.p.A (IGD)

Issue Amount 144.9 million euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2017

Coupon 4.335 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.335 pct

Spread 417.2 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

Payment Date May 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI & BNP Paribas

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.